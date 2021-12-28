Barron Electric supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Barron County

In keeping with one of the seven cooperative principles, Concern for Community, Barron Electric Cooperative has donated $500 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Barron County. Executive Director Chad Thompson remarked, “We deeply appreciate your support during these challenging times.”
Not only does the Boys & Girls Clubs of Barron County provide safe places for kids and teens, it also enables the children and families in our community to grow stronger and more resilient in the face of adversity.
Barron Electric’s General Manager Aaron Torud said, “Barron Electric is pleased to help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Barron County provide support to families and the community.”
Funds for Barron Electric donations are derived from the Federated Youth Foundation, an administrative trust overseeing unclaimed capital credits of former members. Celebrating 85 years, Barron Electric has served the rural area since 1936 and currently provides electricity to more than 19,000 members.
