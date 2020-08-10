Barron Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors approved retiring $1.1 Million in Cashback Credits, also known as capital credits.
Nearly 16,000 current members eligible for a Cashback Credit received a credit on their August bill statement. Former members eligible for cashback credits will receive a check in October. Barron Electric retired cashback credits for the year 2000 at 100% of the remaining balance of the cooperative portion and for the year 2019 at 45.50% of the remaining balance of the G&T portion.
Since 1965, Barron Electric has retired more than $30 million in cashback credits.
Barron Electric’s General Manager Dallas Sloan commented, “We recognize the impact that COVID-19 has had on our members and want to help by returning cashback credits earlier.” He added, “With the concern for the safety of our members and employees, the decision was made to cancel our cooperative month events for this year.”
