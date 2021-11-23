Giving back to their communities is a trademark of cooperatives. Barron Electric Cooperative employees recently teamed up with member Nuto Farms to deliver more than 4,500 pounds of potatoes to 13 food pantries in Barron, Birchwood, Cameron, Chetek, Cumberland, Hayward, Prairie Farm, Rice Lake, Shell Lake, Spooner and Turtle Lake. The potatoes were delivered to the food pantries in time for the families to celebrate Thanksgiving.
Cooperative representatives also donated 350 pounds of Kitchen Kleen potatoes to Benjamin’s House.
Aaron Torud, Barron Electric General Manager, remarked, “I’m impressed with our team of employees who continue to show their support and concern for our communities.”
Barron Electric Cooperative serves more than 19,000 members in eight counties. Their dedicated staff lives by the mission of providing reliable electric service to members and improving the quality of life in the areas they serve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.