Barron Electric gives to Nature's Edge Therapy Center

Embracing the seven cooperative principles “Concern for Community,” Barron Electric Cooperative teamed up with CoBank to donate $2,000 to Nature’s Edge Therapy, which treats patients who need speech, occupational and physical therapy using nature’s soothing beauty as well as the human-animal bond.
Becky Payne, director of Nature’s Edge Therapy Center, said, “We will use these funds for therapy scholarship assistance for patients. Nature’s Edge has continued therapy during a critical time, and scholarship funds were exhausted early this year.”
Barron Electric’s general manager Aaron Torud said, “We are proud to support Nature’s Edge Therapy and help provide scholarships to those in need.”
Funds for Barron Electric donations are derived from the Federated Youth Foundation, an administrative trust overseeing unclaimed capital credits of former members. Celebrating 85 years, Barron Electric has served the rural area since 1936 and currently provides electricity to over 19,000 members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.