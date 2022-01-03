Barron Electric donates to hospice program

Carrie Baribeau, at far right, representing Barron Electric Cooperative, presents a $500 check to Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake Hospice representatives Brooke, RN; Christine, SW; Dee, PTA; and Missy, RN.

 Photo suobmitted

Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake Hospice Program helps to relieve suffering, restore dignity, and comfort people with a life-limiting illness. People living in Barron, Rusk, Washburn, Dunn, Sawyer, Burnett and Polk counties are eligible for the Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake Hospice Program.

Barron Electric Cooperative donated $500 to the Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake Hospice Program. Barron Electric’s General Manager Aaron Torud said, “We are fortunate to have this hospice program available which helps to improve the quality of life in the rural area.”

Funds for donations are derived from the Federated Youth Foundation, an administrative trust overseeing unclaimed capital credits of former members. Barron Electric has served the rural area since 1936 and currently provides electricity to over 19,000 members.

