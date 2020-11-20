Barron Electric donates potatoes to pantries

For the eighth consecutive year, Barron Electric Cooperative employees teamed up with member Nuto Farms to deliver more than 3,200 pounds of potatoes to 13 food pantries in Barron, Birchwood, Cameron, Chetek, Cumberland, Hayward, Prairie Farm, Rice Lake, Shell Lake, Spooner and Turtle Lake. “We have an outstanding group of employees who care about their communities. This donation shows their commitment to support those in need,” said Dallas Sloan, Barron Electric general manager.
