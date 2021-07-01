The Rice Lake Curling Club started a youth curling program, which is open to children ages 6 to 18. Barron Electric Cooperative recently donated $500 to the Rice Lake Curling Club to help pay for equipment for youth including brooms, shoes, safety headgear and stopwatches.
Karen Dundore, Rice Lake Youth Curling, remarked, “These kids are the future of our sport and our community, and with your support we can instill in them a life-long passion for both. Thank you for helping us help tomorrow’s leaders.”
Jennifer Beaudette, Barron Electric’s director of member services, commented, “We are excited to help the Rice Lake Curling Club have access to safer curling equipment for their youth program.”
The Rice Lake Curling Club will offer a Junior Curling Camp July 30-Aug. 1, as well as an Adult Curling Camp Aug. 20-22. Both camps will feature Coach Sandra McMakin, who is currently coaching several elite level teams. Visit ricelakecurling.org to sign up.
