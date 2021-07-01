Canton Park Fund

Richard Bol, Barron Electric Cooperative board director, presents a $1,000 check to members of the Canton Park Committee, including Judy Herrman, Sandy Tomczak, Joy Bartsch and Bobbi Demers.

Barron Electric Cooperative recently donated $1,000 to the Canton Park Fund.

The Canton Park Committee will be purchasing newer, safer playground equipment and improving the parking area for easy access for the handicap. Many families enjoy this beautiful park. In the future, they hope to have running water and a bathroom.

Bobbi Demers, Canton Park Committee member, remarked, “We appreciate Barron Electric’s support of our project. We have big dreams to improve the park for the future of our children.”

