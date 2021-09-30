Barron Electric Ribbon-cutting Trego

A ribbon-cutting for Barron Electric’s Level 2 and Level 3 electric vehicle chargers was held at The Prime Bar and Family Dining. Pictured are Jeff Springer of Dairyland Power, Jennifer Beaudette-Director of Member Services at Barron Electric, Barron Electric Board Directors Tim Kessler and Bill Effertz, and Aaron Torud — general manager at Barron Electric.

Barron Electric Cooperative recently held a grand opening for a 50 KW, Level 3, DC fast charger and a Level 2 charger which were installed at The Prime Bar and Family Dining in Trego.

Electric vehicle owners will have the opportunity to stop and charge their vehicle and stay for dinner. Barron Electric also has charging stations at their offices in Barron and Spooner.

Jennifer Beaudette, director of Member Services at Barron Electric, remarked, “Most Level 3 chargers provide an 80% charge in as little as 30 minutes. These charging stations are the quickest way to charge a vehicle.”

Jeff Springer, manager of Innovation and Efficient Electrification at Dairyland Power, said, “This is the gateway to the north, as it fills a 155-mile gap between fast chargers on Highway 53.”

Barron Electric offers a free Level 2 electric charger to members who buy an electric vehicle. The charger works with all EVs, including Tesla vehicles, using Tesla’s charging adapter. The cooperative encourages charging at night when demand for electricity is low. Visit barronelectric.com for more details.

Barron Electric has joined with more than 30 member-owned electric cooperatives to help promote electric vehicle adoption. Visit charge.coop and plugshare.com to find a charging station.

