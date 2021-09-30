Barron Electric Cooperative recently held a grand opening for a 50 KW, Level 3, DC fast charger and a Level 2 charger which were installed at The Prime Bar and Family Dining in Trego.
Electric vehicle owners will have the opportunity to stop and charge their vehicle and stay for dinner. Barron Electric also has charging stations at their offices in Barron and Spooner.
Jennifer Beaudette, director of Member Services at Barron Electric, remarked, “Most Level 3 chargers provide an 80% charge in as little as 30 minutes. These charging stations are the quickest way to charge a vehicle.”
Jeff Springer, manager of Innovation and Efficient Electrification at Dairyland Power, said, “This is the gateway to the north, as it fills a 155-mile gap between fast chargers on Highway 53.”
Barron Electric offers a free Level 2 electric charger to members who buy an electric vehicle. The charger works with all EVs, including Tesla vehicles, using Tesla’s charging adapter. The cooperative encourages charging at night when demand for electricity is low. Visit barronelectric.com for more details.
Barron Electric has joined with more than 30 member-owned electric cooperatives to help promote electric vehicle adoption. Visit charge.coop and plugshare.com to find a charging station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.