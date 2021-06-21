The winners of Barron Electric’s Scholarship Program will receive $1,000 each to continue their education.

The students exemplified academic achievement, commitment to their community and leadership ability. They have chosen a wide array of majors from business, nursing, engineering, art, and archaeology, just to name a few.

Area winners include Madelyn Larson and Zackary Mickelson of Barron High School, Elora Repman of Birchwood High School, Tyler Larson and Kyndra Schuebel of Cameron High School, Sydney Antczak and Rebecca York of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School, Abigail Schradle of Clayton High School; Ryley Otto and Travis Runberg of Cumberland High School, Eryn Bates and Makaylin Christenson of Prairie Farm High School, Mara VanGuilder and Carley Widiker of Rice Lake High School, and Kody Nitchey of Turtle Lake High School.

Since 1985, Barron Electric has awarded more than $340,000 to 391 students.

