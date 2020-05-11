Barron Electric Cooperative’s newest Megawatt Community Service Award winner is Chris Olsen.
Olen was instrumental in developing the Barron County COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund to help local non-profit food pantries. This is a partnership between the United Way of Rice Lake and Barron County Department of Health & Human Services. Chris currently serves as treasurer of the United Way of Rice Lake’s Board of Directors.
He was past president of the Barron County Sunrise Rotary Club. Barron County Sunrise Rotary works to support causes that help to better the lives of people locally, nationally, and internationally.
He has also served as president of the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce. He was a Cub Scout Master for Boy Scouts of America.
He currently serves on the Rice Lake Main Street Association’s Board of Directors, which helps to strengthen the downtown.
He has also served as a Town Supervisor for the Town of Stanfold. In the past, he helped coach youth soccer for the Rice Lake Youth Soccer Association.
Olsen remarked, “Volunteering in the community broadens my horizons and allows me to meet people I otherwise would have never met. It’s a great feeling to give back to the community that gave me so many opportunities while growing up.”
