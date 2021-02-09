The free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Barron today has been canceled due to the extreme cold.

The clinics at Barron Fire Department continue to be scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through March 9 at Barron Fire Department, 28 S. Fourth St. Testing is open to all Wisconsin residents ages 5 and up.

Barron County Public Health reported the death of one more person from COVID-19 last week. The patient was in their 60s.

As of Monday, the county has recorded 72 deaths, and had 13 new cases and 119 active cases. The number of vaccines given was 4,369.

