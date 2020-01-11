Barron County Votes, a nonpartisan group that promotes civic engagement, will meet Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. at Barron City Hall, 1456 E. LaSalle Ave. Enter through the side door.
All those interested in mobilizing voter registration and participation in Barron County are encouraged to attend. The group aims to expand access to and reduce confusion surrounding voting.
It has two free workshops planned for Jan. 28 with Melissa Kono of the Wisconsin Elections Commission Training Committee.
Group volunteers can choose their time commitments and roles, such as assisting with registration, scheduling and coordinating events, driving citizens to the Department of Motor Vehicles or the polls, preparing and distributing materials, etc.
Barron County Votes speakers are available to talk to civic groups or other organizations. Email bcvotes@gmail.com for more information.
