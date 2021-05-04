BARRON — Barron County has 178.7 deaths per 100,000 residents, which is the highest rate among 12 counties in western Wisconsin. Barron County now has 82 reported virus-related deaths.
However, deaths in the past three months have sharply declined, with just six fatalities since March 1. Laura Sauve, Barron County public health director, said it has been a relief to see the drop.
"No one wants to see our loved ones and neighbors seriously ill or die from this," Sauve said.
In April, 18 virus-related deaths were reported among the 12 counties in the region: Barron County had six, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties had three each, Eau Claire County had two, with Chippewa, Dunn, Pierce and Rusk counties with one death each,
In comparison, those same 12 counties had 17 deaths in March, 30 deaths in February, and 85 in January.
Sauve said her one-month death figure appears high because the state recently informed her office that three deaths that occurred between January and March were recently reclassified as COVID-19-related fatalities.
While the decline in deaths is obviously a positive, Sauve said it brings a challenge in convincing people to get vaccinated. Barron County is on par with other areas in western Wisconsin, with 38.4% of its population having received at least one vaccine dose, and 75.6% of seniors (age 65-plus) having received their first shot. Sauve is concerned that the demand for vaccines has stagnated in recent weeks, saying she fears cases, and deaths, could surge again if more people don't take vaccines.
"It's a challenge to get people to even talk about it," Sauve said. "It's just a matter of convincing people it is good for their health. We are nowhere near enough people vaccinated to slow this down.
"Our cases are down, and that's always a good thing," Sauve said. "The fewer people who get ill, that always helps with keeping down our hospitalizations and deaths."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.