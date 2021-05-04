Close to two dozen county officials, employees and county supervisors serving on the Highway Committee donned neon vests and turned shovel fulls of dirt on Monday afternoon to officially start the $25 million makeover of the Highway Department facility on Highway 25 on the edge of Barron. In addition to a larger main shop, the maintenance facility will include two unheated storage garages, a wash bay and an administrative area. Project completion is expected in June 2022.
Barron County turns dirt as $25 million highway shop project begins
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.