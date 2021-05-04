Close to two dozen county officials, employees and county supervisors serving on the Highway Committee donned neon vests and turned shovel fulls of dirt on Monday afternoon to officially start the $25 million makeover of the Highway Department facility on Highway 25 on the edge of Barron. In addition to a larger main shop, the maintenance facility will include two unheated storage garages, a wash bay and an administrative area. Project completion is expected in June 2022.

