Barron County will hold a Town Hall Meeting titled “Meth and Our Community” at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Red Cedar Church, 1701 W. Allen St., Rice Lake.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and Department of Health and Human Services Director Stacey Frolick will speak.

Everyone is welcome to attend. All attending are asked to wear masks.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments