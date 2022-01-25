The snowmobile trails in Barron County opened at noon on Tuesday as eager riders have been anxiously waiting to take their sleds on the trails.
“We’ve received over 8 inches of light snow so far, however some field crossings remain rough with exposed rocks and stumps,” the latest snow report from Travel Wisconsin states for Barron County.
Last year the trails in the county opened Feb. 5 and were open for 28 days. Two years ago the season last 60 days with trails first opening Dec. 21 for five days and reopening Jan. 10 through March 5.
Trails in neighboring counties this year have been open for several weeks with Washburn and Sawyer opening prior to the new year. Rusk County trails opened Jan. 7. Of bordering counties only Chippewa and Dunn were closed but Dunn is scheduled to open Friday.
