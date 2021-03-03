Snowmobile trails in Barron County have been closed.
Trails had been open since Feb. 5, but with above-freezing weather expected throughout the week and in the long-range forecast, trails closed on Wednesday, March 3, the Barron County Sheriff's Department announced.
State trails — Cattail and Wild Rivers — remain open for snowmobiles in Barron County and will remain that way until they are no longer snow covered.
If trails remain closed for the remainder of the winter, it will be just 26 days with the trails opened. Last year the trails opened Dec. 21, before closing five days later. On Jan. 10 the trails were reopened until closing for the 2019-20 season on March 5.
Trails in Washburn, Sawyer and Burnett counties remain open as of the morning of March 3. Visit travelwisconsin.com/snowreport/snowmobile for the latest update on trail openings.
