The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man missing since Monday evening.
Benjamin Jacobson, 22, of Cumberland was last seen Monday around 7:30 p.m.
He did not show up for work on Tuesday, and his friends and family are not able to get in contact with him which is highly unusual. He was last seen in a green 2002 Ford F150 pickup.
Anyone who has information on Jacobson’s whereabouts is urged contact dispatch at 715-537-3106.
