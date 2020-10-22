Barron County Scaregrounds

Sign announces upcoming event.

Barron County children are invited to trick or treat in a safe zone on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 1-4 p.m. at the Barron County Fairgrounds on Hammond Avenue in Rice Lake. Parents with trick or treaters should drive thru, stay in their vehicles and social distancing will be followed. Masks are optional. Cost is $3 per child. For more information, call or text 715-790-3182.

