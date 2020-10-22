Barron County Scaregrounds

Barron County children are invited to trick or treat in a safe zone on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 1-4 p.m. at the Barron County Fairgrounds on Hammond Avenue in Rice Lake. Parents with trick or treaters should drive thru, stay in their vehicles and social distancing will be followed. Masks are optional. Cost is $3 per child. For more information, call or text 715-790-3182.
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.