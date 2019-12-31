During a meth town hall at Red Cedar Church, Barron County Health and Human Services Director Stacey Frolik showed a blank Power Point slide to the audience.
“We could have put a picture of you or I up there and that’s what a meth user looks like in Barron County,” she said.
Frolik, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and District Attorney Brian Wright spoke at the church and through Facebook Live on Dec. 18 to give the community an update on meth in the County.
Meth use can appear nearly as ubiquitous as the kNOw Meth campaign flyers, anti-meth billboards, Drugs Over Dinner videos and public talks the County incorporates in its fight against the stimulant.
But the fight against meth in Barron County may be working. “We may have hit the peak on meth use in Barron County,” Wright said.
The total amount of meth cases filed by the District Attorney’s Office decreased 0.93% from 2018, according to data gathered from the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access website.
That less than 1% decrease is significant.
Using data starting from 2015, the percentage of filed charges mentioning meth climbed from 24.95% to 38.58% in 2018.
Files that were charged as a meth case were tabulated. These included eventual dismissals, charges dismissed and read in, and plea deals where the meth charge was dropped.
Fitzgerald told the group that in 2017 the County was #3 in the state for total meth cases.
Barron County wasn’t alone. The Wisconsin Department of Justice estimated that 5% of the drugs it analyzed in 2011 were meth. That had reached 17% by 2017.
In court
District Attorney Wright has said in the past that about 60% of the County’s cases involve meth, which would include a defendant with a history of use or who committed a crime while high but was not in possession of meth when arrested.
He called filing meth charges a balancing act between treatment and incarceration. Someone who wants help or maybe has already entered treatment on their own may be a good diversion court candidate. Diversion court helps defendants avoid going from no criminal record to a life-alertering felony.
But, Wright said, the DA’s office draws the line on individuals trafficking drugs and aggressively prosecutes those cases.
Though it is common for a felony meth possession conviction to garner a probation term, the offense carries a maximum term of 3 1/2 years in prison, while selling 3 grams or less can carry a term of 12 1/2 years.
“We aren’t going to arrest our way out of this meth problem,” Frolik said.
All three presenters supported treatment over more incarceration and agreed on the imperativeness of family.
Frolik shared that nine out of every 10 Barron County kids in foster care are there because of an adult’s addiction and seven out of 10 are specifically there due to the use of meth.
HHS is starting a family drug court in August 2020. Barron was the only county in the state and only one of 11 nationwide to receive the 3-year grant funding the program. Family court will focus on families with meth addition.
Frolik explained that many meth users have a complicated story that the person may not have had total control over.
When talking to a meth user about their addiction, she suggested asking “What happened to you?” and not “What’s wrong with you?”
The unknown
Questions from the audience included speculation on the lack of a treatment facility in the County, which was concisely summed up by Frolik as an issue of cost.
Another treatment issue was brought by a person who identified as a meth user in recovery who asked what services were available to those who want to quit but cannot afford to go to travel to a treatment facility.
At this time, there aren’t many options, but local Narcotics Anonymous meetings can be found at chippewavalleyna.org.
Fitzgerald termed meth the County’s number one problem in 2020.
But, it also might be the County’s number one success.
