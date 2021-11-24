Barron County Public Health reported four more deaths due to COVID-19 Monday and 247 new cases had been recorded in the previous seven days.
The county reached a milestone of 100 COVID-19 deaths. So far 8,926 positive cases have been tallied with 95.3% of the patients recovered.
The number of new cases dropped from the previous week’s report, which reported 267. The number of county residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine reached 23,375, representing 52% of the population.
Barron County Public Health is no longer releasing additional information about the deaths to protect the privacy of the individuals and the families.
