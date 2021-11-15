Barron County Public Health will start to offer COVID-19 vaccines for 5 to 11 year olds on Tuesday. Appointments are required, so visit barroncountywi.gov to make an appointment. More appointments will be added based on demand.
“The vaccine being approved for 5 to 11 year olds is a key step in protecting children from COVID-19” said Health Officer Laura Sauve. “The vaccine is safe and can help prevent your child from getting sick and missing school or activities.”
Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for 5 to 11 year olds. The vaccine requires two doses given 21 days apart.
Other area vaccine providers are offering the COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds. Visit vaccinefinder.org to find other providers near you.
Barron County Public Health offers walk-in Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for those 12 and up. Booster doses are also available for those eligible. Walk-in hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m.
For more information visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/parents.htm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.