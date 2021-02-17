Barron County residents ages 65 and older who have not been able to register for the COVID-19 vaccine through their health care provider are encouraged to sign up through Public Health.
Barron County Public Health will be helping to match eligible people to vaccine as it becomes available. The department cannot guarantee a time or date, and it is still best to register through a primary health care provider if possible.
“We are working with our partners who are distributing vaccine to connect people to doses when they become available," Barron County Health Officer Laura Sauve said. “These lists will help our partners get the doses out as quickly as possible.”
To register through Public Health visit barroncountywi.gov and complete the short survey. People without internet access may call 715-537-6123 to register.
Public Health urges community members to continue helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Stay home if experiencing any symptoms and call a doctor to be tested. Wear a mask when in public and wash hands often. Avoid any unnecessary travel and do not gather with those who do not live in the home.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.
