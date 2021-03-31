Face masks
Barron County Public Health strongly recommends that everyone continue to wear masks or face-coverings. This recommendation applies to everyone within Barron County including schools, day cares, businesses, government facilities, churches, healthcare, etc.

Today the order that required masks be worn, was overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. This means that the mask mandate in no longer in effect. It is important to remember that this decision was a legal decision about the way the orders were made. This is not a scientific decision or debate on the effectiveness of masks. Research shows that masks and face-coverings do help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Public Health strongly recommends that all of local schools, business, churches and other organizations keep their mask mandates in place.

It has been proven by many studies that practices such as social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing are effective in keeping communities healthy and safe. Public Health asks that everyone continue to do their part in keeping their family, friends and neighbors safe and mask up.

