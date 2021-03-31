Barron County Public Health strongly recommends that everyone continue to wear masks or face-coverings. This recommendation applies to everyone within Barron County including schools, day cares, businesses, government facilities, churches, healthcare, etc.
Today the order that required masks be worn, was overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. This means that the mask mandate in no longer in effect. It is important to remember that this decision was a legal decision about the way the orders were made. This is not a scientific decision or debate on the effectiveness of masks. Research shows that masks and face-coverings do help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Public Health strongly recommends that all of local schools, business, churches and other organizations keep their mask mandates in place.
It has been proven by many studies that practices such as social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing are effective in keeping communities healthy and safe. Public Health asks that everyone continue to do their part in keeping their family, friends and neighbors safe and mask up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.