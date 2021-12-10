Barron County Public Health has canceled free COVID-19 testing scheduled for Saturday at the Barron County Justice Center, Barron, due to inclement weather.
Barron County Public Health will be offering two free COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinics with first, second and booster doses available. The clinics will have vaccine available for anyone ages 5 and up.
The first clinic will be held on Dec. 14 at the UW-EC — Barron County Gymnasium in Rice Lake, 1800 College Drive, and the second on Dec. 15 at the Government Center in Barron, 335 East Monroe Ave. Both clinics will run from 1-6 p.m.
No appointments are needed, but people are asked to bring their CDC vaccine card. Public Health staff can help people who have lost their vaccine cards obtain new ones. First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the clinic for people ages 5 and older. First, second and booster doses of Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson will be offered to those ages 18 and older. Curbside service is available; park near the doors and call 715-418-1748 and a nurse will come out to the vehicle.
Public Health said it is recommended that everyone ages 18 and older get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who is 18 years or older can get their COVID-19 booster dose:
At least six months after they got their last dose of Pfizer or Moderna
At least two months after they got their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
People can choose which vaccine to get as a booster dose, no matter which vaccine was used in their primary series. Mixing brands is ok.
Barron County remains at the tipping point risk level with 25 or more cases per 100,000 people being recorded, according to a report released Monday. With 23,556 residents having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 52% of the county’s population has been vaccinated.
While vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent severe COVID-19, everyone should continue to practice good public health behavior. This means wearing a mask indoors, avoiding large gatherings, staying home when feeling sick, and getting tested if after presenting symptoms or after being in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Public Health also offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 12 years and older and booster doses for people 18 years and older on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30-11 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m. For children ages 5 to 11, schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting barroncountywi.gov.
To find a vaccine provider visit vaccinefinder.org. For more information on booster doses or vaccines, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-dose.htm
To find current community testing sites in Wisconsin, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm.
