MADISON — Barron County organizations will have a share in $1 million in grants from the WHEDA Foundation as they work to provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing.
The Salvation Army of Barron County will receive $20,000 to remedy parking lot safety issues at Family House, a transitional housing facility under renovation near Barron. The organization also will get $30,000 to replace the parking lot at Grace Place in New Richmond.
Prairie Farm Pioneer Housing will receive $21,078 to replace the roof on a two-story 8-plex building.
Administered by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, the WHEDA Foundation grants improve housing for community members, including individuals with disabilities, survivors of domestic abuse, individuals with chronic mental illness, those with incomes at or below 30% of the area median income, and youth experiencing homelessness.
WHEDA interim Executive Director Kim Plache said this year’s award of $1,000,000 in grants will create or improve 865 beds and housing units across the state. The investments at the community level also support economic recovery by creating valued construction jobs.
WHEDA received 60 applications through the housing grant competition this year totaling $2,337,288 in funding requests, an indication of the high demand and need in Wisconsin.
The annual Housing Grant Program competition is funded entirely by WHEDA reserves and uses no state tax dollars.
