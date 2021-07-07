Barron County judges and the clerk of court recently honored Jury Bailiff Dave Dhein for his 19 years of service for the Barron County Circuit Court. Over those years, Dhein was a bailiff for 421 jury trials.
“Dhein was known for his dedication, great story telling and his ability to keep the jurors on task. He received rave reviews from the jurors who served in Barron County,” Circuit Court Judge James Babler said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.