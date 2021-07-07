Dave Dhein

Jury Bailiff Dave Dhein (center) shows the plaque he received for 19 years of service while flanked by (from left) Judge J.M. Bitney, Clerk of Court Sharon Millermon, Judge Maureen Boyle and Judge James Babler.

Barron County judges and the clerk of court recently honored Jury Bailiff Dave Dhein for his 19 years of service for the Barron County Circuit Court. Over those years, Dhein was a bailiff for 421 jury trials.

“Dhein was known for his dedication, great story telling and his ability to keep the jurors on task. He received rave reviews from the jurors who served in Barron County,” Circuit Court Judge James Babler said.

