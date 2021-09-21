The Barron County Highway Department has announced construction work on Highway A will begin on Monday.
The work includes replacement of a bridge, culvert work, and regrading of the Highway A and 18th Street intersection.
Highway A will be closed to through traffic from the village of Dallas (Highway U south) east to the Highway A/I intersection. All traffic will be detoured using Highway 25, Highway D, 22 3/4 Street and Highway I. The detour will be marked. It is anticipated that the project will be completed in November.
The project is being constructed by the Barron County Highway Department. Funding for this project is from the Highway Department’s annual budget.
This work is being completed in advance of the Highway A pavement replacement project scheduled to occur in 2022.
