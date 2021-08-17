The Barron County Farm Bureau will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting Sunday at the Kyle and Sara Mathison farm, 2227 11th St., Cumberland.
A tour of the Mathison's farm begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by a noon meal and the business meeting. All Farm Bureau members are encouraged to attend this important meeting. Policy resolutions will be discussed to go forward to the WFBF annual meeting in December and elections will be held for county board directors and voting delegates for the state meeting.
Barbecue pork sandwiches, drinks and utensils will be provided. Bring either a salad or dessert to share. Kindly RSVP by Friday to Karyn Schauf at 715-790-7203.
