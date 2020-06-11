Barron County Fair Board cancels 2020 fair

The 2020 Barron County Fair will be cancelled due to Covid-19.
On June 10, 2020 the Barron County Fair board had to make the hardest decision it has ever had to make. With the concern for the safety and health of the community, our exhibitors and their families, vendors, carnival workers, volunteers, employees, and the general public during the Covid 19 pandemic, the decision was made to cancel the 2020 Barron County Fair.
We know that this pandemic has impacted many of our social gatherings here in Barron County and we were hopeful the Barron County Fair would not be another one of its victims. However the safety of all those involved had to be at the top of the list when making this decision. The challenge of social distancing with this many people is almost impossible. We also felt many of our sponsors, exhibitors, volunteers and community members are experiencing hardships during these unfamiliar times. With this in mind we could not ask them to support or participate because of the current situation.
Thank you all for understanding as this was not any easy decision for the Barron County Fair board. We appreciate all the effort everyone puts into each and every fair. From all of us on the Barron County Fair board we wish everyone good health. Thank you for all your support and can’t wait to see you all at the 2021 Barron County Fair.
