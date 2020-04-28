Barron County Dairy Breakfast canceled

Barron County Dairy Promoters spokesman Janet Nelson has reported that there will be no dairy breakfast in Barron County in 2020, due to the coronavirus. A tradition for more than 40 years, the Barron County Dairy Breakfast, that is served on the first Saturday in June, is one of the first in the state held during June Dairy Month. Other dairy breakfasts scheduled later in the summer may still be held.
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.