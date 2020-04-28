Barron County Dairy Breakfast canceled

Some of thousands served at the 2019 Barron County Dairy Breakfast.

Barron County Dairy Promoters spokesman Janet Nelson has reported that there will be no dairy breakfast in Barron County in 2020, due to the coronavirus. A tradition for more than 40 years, the Barron County Dairy Breakfast, that is served on the first Saturday in June, is one of the first in the state held during June Dairy Month. Other dairy breakfasts scheduled later in the summer may still be held.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

