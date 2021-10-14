A free, drive-through booster clinic was held Wednesday at Barron Electric, where those in high-risk age groups or professions could get the Pfizer booster dose.

Barron County Public Health workers at the clinic said they had 1,000 doses available to administer. With just an hour left to go of the clinic, they had administered just 250 doses but were still hoping to get at least 300 by the end of the day.

To find a vaccine clinic, visit vaccinefinder.org. The state Department of Health has a list of people who are eligible. For more information dial 2-1-1.

