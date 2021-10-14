A free, drive-through booster clinic was held Wednesday at Barron Electric, where those in high-risk age groups or professions could get the Pfizer booster dose.
Barron County Public Health workers at the clinic said they had 1,000 doses available to administer. With just an hour left to go of the clinic, they had administered just 250 doses but were still hoping to get at least 300 by the end of the day. They did, with 331 booster doses as the dayend total.
"We would like to thank Barron Electric and all of the volunteers for helping to make the clinic a success," said Laura Sauve, Public Health program manager.
To find a vaccine clinic, visit vaccinefinder.org. The state Department of Health has a list of people who are eligible. For more information dial 2-1-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.