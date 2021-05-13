The free Community-based Vaccine Clinic at UW-Eau Claire Barron County is now offering vaccinations to everyone ages 12 and up.
The state Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that children 12 to 15 years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and vaccinations can begin starting today. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses for full protection and is the first and only vaccine available for this age group.
“This pandemic has been tough on everyone, but I know it has been especially hard for our kids,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “Now with a COVID-19 vaccine available for the first time, we can offer our children protection against the virus. Whether they are at school, playing ball with their friends, or taking a family vacation, vaccinating your kids means they can get back to doing the things they love while also staying safe and healthy.”
After successful clinical trials and a rigorous review of all available data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s request to expand the emergency use authorization to include adolescents ages 12-15. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices confirmed the vaccine is safe and voted to recommend the vaccine to the age group.
“Our nation’s leading medical experts deemed the Pfizer vaccine safe for this age group, and the initial data shows the vaccine is 100% effective in preventing COVID-19,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “This is a game changer — especially as we are experiencing an increase in cases, hospitalizations, and reports of long-term symptoms in younger people. We are asking parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated as soon as they can.”
Parents and guardians of children ages 12-15 can schedule a vaccination using a variety of options, including with their health care provider, at community-based vaccination clinics, local and tribal health departments, or pharmacies. To locate a provider administering the Pfizer vaccine, visit vaccines.gov.
The UW-EC Barron County vaccination clinic, located in the gymnasium at 1800 College Drive, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Call 844-684-1064 or visit vaccinate.wi.gov to make an appointment, but walk-ins are also welcome.
A parent or guardian must be present for children ages 12 to 17.
