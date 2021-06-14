The state Department of Health Services has announced that the six DHS community-based vaccination clinics — including the one in Barron County — have reduced hours of operation starting this week.
“Standing up these community clinics across Wisconsin was an all-hands on deck effort — and through the dedication from our vaccine team, local public health, and other partners, nearly 83,000 shots were put in arms at the sites,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “While these clinics will start ramping down, I want to assure everyone that there are still many ways to get vaccinated. We have said this many times before and it still remains true—our top priority is to make the COVID-19 vaccine as accessible to all Wisconsinites as possible.”
Barron County’s clinic at UW-Eau Claire — Barron County is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
The clinics will offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to ensure people will be able to complete their vaccine series before the clinics close. All efforts will be made to provide education and secure a second dose for all individuals at an alternative location at the time of vaccination.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.