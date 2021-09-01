On Sept. 16, Barron County Administrator Jeff French will be the presenter at the Thursdays at the U Public Lecture Series at UW-EC —Barron County in Rice Lake. The session begins at 12:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Ritzinger 234).
French's topic is “What Is a County?” He will show a brief video and share other information about the various roles, responsibilities and functions of counties as a part of the system of government. He will also involve participants in a hands-on demonstration of county budgets.
Jeff is a life-long resident of Barron County and there’s no place he’d rather be. He was county finance director from 2000-2009, then took on the role of administrator of the county. He was a student at WITC from 1987 to 1989, and later obtained his Bachelor’s degree and Master’s in business administration from Lakeland College in 2000 and 2007, respectively. He is licensed both as a certified public accountant and as an enrolled agent. In his free time, he enjoys silent sports like cross-country skiing and biking.
This and other sessions of the lecture series are free and open to the public, thanks to support from the campus foundation. Seating reservations are not required. The campus is located at 1800 College Drive in Rice Lake.
