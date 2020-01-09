The Barron County District Attorney’s Office announced the hiring of Julie L. Matucheski as an assistant district attorney on Monday.
Matucheski is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School and has worked as a judicial law clerk for both Justice Susan M. Carney of the Alaska Supreme Court and Judge Jane Kauvar of the Alaska Superior Court, according to a press release.
Prior to becoming Barron County’s fourth prosecutor, Matucheski worked in private practice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.