The Barron County District Attorney’s Office announced the hiring of Julie L. Matucheski as an assistant district attorney on Monday. 

Matucheski is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School and has worked as a judicial law clerk for both Justice Susan M. Carney of the Alaska Supreme Court and Judge Jane Kauvar of the Alaska Superior Court, according to a press release.

Prior to becoming Barron County’s fourth prosecutor, Matucheski worked in private practice. 

 

