Banners recognize the Class of 2020

Banners recognizing the Class of 2020 are going up around the city this week, coordinated by Rice Lake High School senior class advisors Paul Thurston and Dale Zuzek. This banner can be seen on the fence along Wisconsin Avenue.
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
