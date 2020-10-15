Back the Blue in Barron rally

Back the Blue in Barron County rally is set for Saturday, Oct. 17, at 9 a.m., gathering at Faith Baptist Church, 1475 Railroad Ave., Chetek, followed by a vehicle parade. Attenders are asked to wear blue to support officers. Signs, flags and car decorations are encouraged.

The morning will also include speakers, kids games and refreshments. Donations are welcomed but not required.

This rally is dedicated to show our support for our officers,” organizers note. “It is not intended to be used as a political event of any kind. Please refrain from political signs and disparaging remarks.”

More information can be found on a Facebook event named Barron County Patriots Back the Blue Rally and Vehicle Parade.

