Barron native Emma Babler has been named to Wisconsin Law Journal’s Up and Coming Lawyers list for 2020. Babler, who received her J.D. at the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2015, is the reference & technology librarian at the University of Wisconsin Law School Library.
According to Wisconsin Law Journal, “The honorees chosen for this award are on the fast track to making a significant impact on the legal profession. They represent determination – in legal work, in community betterment and in improving their own law firms.”
Babler is the daughter of Judge James and Susan Babler. She graduated from Barron High School in 2007.
