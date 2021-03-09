With the first signs of Spring in the air, the Rice Lake Speedway is ready to announce some of their opening events for the 2021 racing season which will mark the 69th consecutive season of racing at the one-third mile speed plant on Rice Lake's north side.
Opening night for 2021 is slated to take place on Saturday night, April 24 with an open practice session scheduled for April 22. However, before that first green flag flies for the 2021 season, a couple of other events will have already taken place. Back after missing 2020 due to the pandemic, the Rice Lake Speedway car show will be held at Rice Lake's Cedar Mall on March 26-28 with the cars slated to enter the Mall on Thursday night and remain there all weekend.
Also, after searching all winter for a venue large enough for the banquet to celebrate the 2020 racing season, one has become available and the speedway's banquet to celebrate the champions of 2020 will be held on April 10 at the Rice Lake Elks Club.
The full schedule of racing events for the 2021 racing season is expected to be announced in the next few days but a few of the highlights will include two visits by the Late Models including a Structural Buildings WISSOTA Challenge Series race in July and the Trackside Collectibles 40 in May, the annual firecracker event on July 3 and Rice Lake's signature race, the Street Stock Little Dream which will be held on Aug. 3.
Also on the schedule will be four “mystery” $1,000 to win events, a demolition derby, a Pure Stock invitational and the season ending Labor Day weekend event. Altogether, at this time eighteen events are planned for the upcoming season.
Sitting adjacent to the Rice Lake Speedway, The Speed Pit Kart Track at the Rice Lake Speedway also plans a full season of racing with their first event scheduled for May 22.
Returning to the speedway for the 2021 will be five divisions of race cars, the Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks and Modifieds and all five classes will be again sanctioned by WISSOTA. It should be a wide open season of racing with quite a few of the top racers either switching classes or returning to the track after some time off and it should make for some very interesting Saturday night entertainment.
The full schedule should be up on the speedway website and face book within the next few days and all questions concerning the upcoming season should be directed to either Dave Adams at 715-205-2861 or Mitch Hansen at 715-205-1122.
