The Rice Lake Speedway has added a second Structural Buildings WISSOTA Challenge Series event on May 29 to their 2021 racing schedule. The speedway received approval from WISSOTA Executive Director Carson Gramm March 24 to add the event to the series schedule. This race will replace a similar event at the North Central Speedway in Brainerd, Minn. that was recently removed from the schedule. The speedway will now host two Challenge Series Late Model races while also featuring the Late Models one other time in 2021, with the running of the Trackside Collectibles 40 on May 15.
With the addition of the Late Models on May 29, the Modifieds were removed from the schedule on that night. One other change was also made to the schedule. Originally the first of five “Mystery $1000 to Win” features was scheduled for May 31 but that event has now been moved back one week and will now be held on Saturday night, June 5.
The first on track activity for the speedway is slated for April 22 with a practice night and the opening race of the 69th consecutive season of racing at the Rice Lake Speedway will be on Saturday night, April 24.
Check the speedway website at ricelakespeedway.net or the track Facebook page for any other announcements.
