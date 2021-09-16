Meet three authors, all from Wisconsin, who write in different styles and genres and will be featured at an Afternoon Author Panel on Thursday, Sept. 30, at noon as a Zoom-only event put on by the Thomas St. Angelo Public Library of Cumberland.
The featured authors are Katie Mettner, David Tindell and Darren Kirby.
Mettner writes small-town romantic tales filled with epic, love stories and happily-ever-afters. She proudly wears the title of 'the only person to lose her leg after falling down the bunny hill." She loves decorating her prosthetic with the latest fashion trends.
Tindell writes historical thriller set in exotic places. He studied Taekwondo and speaks five languages. His books reflect his own interests in martial arts and linguistics. He is also a local radio broadcaster who can be heard on WJMC-FM 96.1.
Kirby has been writing professionally for more than 12 years. He writes both fiction and nonfiction books, reflecting his interest in the outdoors. He teaches self-publishing classes at UW-Eau Claire.
To register, go online to "cupl@cumberlandpl.org."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.