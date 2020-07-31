Auditions are Aug. 6 and 8 for Spotlighters fall show

Auditions for the Barron Spotlighters show, "Betty the Yeti," will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, from 6:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 8, from 1-4 p.m. at the Barron Area Community Center. The show requires a cast of two men and four women of various ages.Performance dates for the show are late September and early October.

Directed by Beth Halverson, "Betty the Yeti" is a comic, fantasy blend of real life and make-believer which zeroes in on the human, and not so human, issues we face as the protection of the planet becomes increasingly important even though what to do about it is not known.

"Betty's zing and tang come partly from funny characters doing saying funny things and partly from the piquancy of real issues and ideas."

