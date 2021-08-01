The ninth annual National Night Out, a chance for police and public safety workers to connect with community members, will be celebrated Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. across the country with six locations in Barron County.
At Rice Lake, National Night Out will take place at Moon Lake Park, 800 E. South St. Enjoy free food and safety gear, bounce houses, family fun, community networking, police dunk tank, firefighter spray house and more. Also on site will be emergency vehicles from the Rice Lake Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rice Lake Fire Department, Barron County Sheriff's Department, Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance Service and the state Department of Natural Resources.
Other National Night Out locations in the county include Anderson Park in Barron, Mosaic Technologies in Cameron, the Fire Hall in Chetek, Village Park in Turtle Lake and Endeavor Field in Cumberland.
