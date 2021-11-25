Ascension Academy, a non-denominational Christian school, will be opening fall 2022. They will be focused on providing a biblically-based education to K-6th grade students in the greater Cumberland area.
The school's educational philosophy states, “We believe that children should have the opportunity to explore their gifts and use their God-given creativity. Our curriculum will be infused with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) that will include the four C’s of 21st century learning: communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity. Ascension Academy students will have opportunities to explore with hands-on learning, collaborative projects, and discovery opportunities to prepare them for life inside and outside the classroom.”
Representatives from Ascension Academy will be at the Christian music skate night at Skate City in Rice Lake on Monday from 6–8 p.m. They will have an informational table at this event. (Free building admission, $3 playland, $3 skating, $1 quad skate rental)
Ascension Academy will begin accepting enrollment paperwork on Jan. 3. There is a school interest survey accessible through a link on the front page of their website which all are invited to complete. Also, there is an admissions inquiry form on their website’s admissions page that is available for parents interested in knowing more about the enrollment process.
The board members at Ascension Academy include President Robert Ruppel, Vice President Justin Peterson, Treasurer Janelle Hagen, Secretary Peter Westendorf and Bob Schauf. Christy Sainburg is the administrator of the school.
More information on each of the individuals can be found on the school website, ascensionarrows.org. The school will be located at Northern Lakes Church.
