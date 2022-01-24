Ascension Academy, a non-denominational Christian school, will be opening fall of 2022, focused on providing a biblically-based education to K-6th grade students in the greater Cumberland area.
The public is invited to a STEAM Fair (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) and open house on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 1-4 p.m. at Northern Lakes Church in Cumberland. This open house event is for the entire family and will include a tour of the facility, an opportunity to meet the administrator and board members, and various stations to learn about the school all while having fun and engaging activities. The STEAM stations include the following: Bible-based curriculum information, a green screen, 3D printer demonstration, Latin-roots station, a creation booth, a drone station, robotics, and children will be constructing take-home marshmallow catapults.
