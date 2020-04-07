Artscape on Main goes online

Rice Lake Main Street Association executive director Kianna Lindh has announced that Artscape on Main is going online this year.
“It will still be held on the same day, just on an online bidding site,” she said.
Sponsored by Prevea Health and Dairy State Bank, the Artscape on Main online website is up and running, with instructions on Bidding Owl. (See biddingowl.com/RiceLakeMain Street Associa.)
“You are more than welcome to browse all the beautiful art that was created this year,” the director said. “Bidding will be live from noon on April 14 to noon on April 15.
She added, “Once the auction is live, you will have the option to ‘Buy Now’. Thank you for supporting Rice Lake Main Street Association. If you have any questions throughout the bidding process, please don’t hesitate to contact us at 715-234-5117 or rlmainst@outlook.com.”
All canvas paintings can be picked up once Wisconsin has lifted the all non-essential business and travel order. Banners will be hung on Main Street until the end of October 2020 and can be picked up once taken down.
