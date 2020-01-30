'Arsenic and Old Lace' opens Friday

Don’t miss the Barron Spotlighters production of “Arsenic and Old Lace,” which opens on Friday, Jan. 31, and continues Feb. 1, 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, Feb. 2 and 9 at 2:30 p.m. All shows are at the Barron Area Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive, Barron.
Tickets are $13 for ages 17 and up, $11 for ages 16 and under.
“We gather in the living room of the Brewster home where we meet two charming spinster aunts, Abby and Martha Brewster, known by all including the local church pastor for their community charity,” notes director David Blumer.
“These innocent ladies also populate their cellar with the remains of socially and religiously ‘acceptable’ roomers.
“In the story, we also meet their nephew, Teddy, who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt, President of the United States, and who is in the process of digging the Panama Canal in the basement of the home which conveniently provides ‘space’ for the roomers.
“Add two other nephews, one with a girlfriend, and the other with an ‘accomplice’ and a nasty disposition, a few cops, and a sanitarium director, and the hilarious mayhem develops from there.”
Blumer has assembled a group of first-time and experienced cast members, some of whom are known not only for their work with Barron Spotlighters, but also for work with the Red Barn and Northern Star theaters.
Cast members are Beth Halverson, Jonas Heffernan, Mark Dobberfuhl, and Rita Sullivan from Barron, Cathy and David Mitchell from Almena, Tommy Yousten from Cumberland, Bob Rogers and Rachel Westberg from Chetek, Jessica Balts from Dallas, Doug Phillips from Rice Lake, Dick Reiten and Mark Drkula from Cameron, and Eric Anderson from New Auburn.
Reservations are not required. For more inforamtion, contact 715-537-9212, barronspotlighters@gmail.com or barronspotlighters.org.
